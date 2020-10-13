Don’t let this Prime Day DJI drone deal fly away

Right now during Amazon Prime Day, you can save 20% off of the Mavic Mini and its Fly More kit, which adds a protective cage for the propellers and plenty of other goodies. This deal is good until the end of Prime Day tomorrow evening, so you’ll want to scoop it up before it’s gone.

Drones are a lot of fun, and can help you get incredible, unique-looking shots that simply aren’t possible with other types of cameras — but with drone laws requiring that users have a pilot’s license and register any drone above 250g, they’re also a bit of a hassle. That’s why I fell in love with the Mavic Mini when I reviewed it last year; sitting at 249g with a battery and microSD card inside, it sits just under the limit, allowing you to avoid the tedious regulations tied to other drones.

The beauty of the Mavic Mini is that it’s just light enough to skate by the FAA’s drone guidelines, meaning you don’t have to pour hours into becoming a certified pilot to use it. You don’t even have to register the drone; as soon as you take it out of the box, you’re good to fly.

Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

The Mavic Mini’s controller uses your smartphone as a viewfinder for the drone, allowing you to monitor your video feed as well as activate some of its preset actions, allowing you to get dynamic drone shots with virtually zero effort. You can shoot video at up to 2.7K, making it useful for both 1080p and 4K timelines (of course, you’ll need to upscale the footage for 4K timelines).

Being a relatively affordable drone, you shouldn’t expect movie-ready image quality, but the camera is still plenty capable, and it’s easily worth it for the type of footage you’re able to get without any certification requirements. The Mavic Mini is even small enough to keep in a pocket of your backpack, making it a perfect travel drone that doesn’t require its own packing.

I’m honestly hoping these sell out before I make the impulse decision to order one for myself. Help me out and buy it before I get the chance.