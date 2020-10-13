Donald Trump’s Campaign Team Slammed by Tupac Shakur’s Family Over ‘Disrespectful’ Joke

WENN/Instagram

The people behind President Trump’s campaign have come under fire from the family of late rapper Tupac for using the star’s name in a jibe at Kamala Harris.

The family of late rap icon Tupac Shakur has slammed incumbent President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign after using his name in a jibe at vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

Ahead of last week’s (ends11Oct20) heated debate between Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, a ticket to the event with Tupac’s name on it was made available after Harris mistakenly claimed that Tupac was “the best rapper alive.”

“I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Senator Harris’ favourite rapper alive,” Jason Miller, a senior adviser on the Trump campaign, said.

“I don’t know if he shows up… I’m personally more of a Biggie fan, if he’s still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr Shakur.”

Speaking to TMZ, Tupac’s step-brother Mopreme Shakur slammed the Republicans’ unauthorised use of the rapper’s name to mock Harris as being “clearly disrespectful.”

“We should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community,” he added. He went on to laugh off Harris’ mistake, insisting her pick of Tupac as her favourite rapper shows her excellent taste in music.

Donald Trump is back on his campaign trail following his release from hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19. Before boarding Air Force One to head to a rally in Sanford, Florida, he announced he tested negative for the deadly virus.

“They say I’m immune,” he later addressed his supporters. “I feel so powerful. I’ll walk in there and kiss everyone. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, I’ll give you a big, fat kiss.”

Trump will next hit Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina.