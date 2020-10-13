Dominic West Shares Passionate Kiss With Wife to Shut Down Lily James Affair Rumors

WENN/Mario Mitsis

In addition to sharing a kiss for the onlookers and media who gather in front of their home, the couple tells them that their ‘marriage is strong and we’re still very much together.’

Dominic West has assured his marriage to Catherine FitzGerald is still pretty much alive despite recent rumors going around. Following photos of him getting cozy to Lily James while on a trip to Rome, Italy, the actor shut down speculation that he was having an affair with the actress by purposely kissing Catherine in front of the camera.

Returning to his home, Dominic put on a united front with Catherine as they kissed for the onlookers and media who gathered out front on Tuesday, October 13. In addition to that, the married couple told those outside their home, “Our marriage is strong and we’re still very much together,” before handing out a piece of paper with the statement written on it and signed by both of them individually.

Rumors of him cheating on Catherine first emerged on the previous day, when photos of him getting intimate with Lily spread online. In the pictures, they were seen sharing an electric scooter, while he placed his hands around Lily’s waist and in other snaps he appeared to give her a kiss on the neck and tenderly touched her hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant.

Catherine, according to someone who claimed to be her friend, was shocked and devastated after seeing the snaps because she thought that they had a good marriage. “Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue,” so the source said at the time.

Dominic and Catherine, who first dated during university days, tied the knot in Glin, County Limerick in June 2010. They share four children together: Dora, Senan, Francis, and Christabel. Dominic also has a daughter from a previous relationship.