Dodgers’ Kershaw out of Game 2, Gonsolin to start

The Dodgers will need a solid performance from Gonsolin to get this series back on track, as they lost Game 1 to the Braves by giving up four runs in the 9th inning. Fortunately, he pitched very well in his eight starts this season, going 2-2 with a 2.31 era.

As for Kershaw, he had yet another lights-out season, earning a 2.16 ERA on 10 starts and more importantly, he has been solid in the playoffs so far, allowing three runs in 14 innings of postseason pitching.

Even down 0-1, the Dodgers remain the favorite to come out of the National League, as they have arguably the most talented roster in the entire MLB. If the team is able to win with Gonsolin, they should be in a solid position with Kershaw set to pitch Game 3 or 4. However, they will need their bats to come alive in Game 2, as they were only able to muster up a single run in their opening loss to the Braves.

Game 2 between the Dodgers and Braves will be played at 6:05 pm ET.