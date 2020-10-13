Diane Francis: Trump getting increasingly desperate and erratic as election nears

Article content continued

Wall Street was not impressed — nor were leaders around the world — and since then markets have welcomed each and every poll that shows Joe Biden’s lead increasing. This is for two reasons. Trump inspires no confidence any longer and President Joe Biden will open the floodgates of spending to stimulate the economy and level the playing field. Trump has squandered his reputation as the “economy” leader.

After the stock fiasco, there was more strange behaviour. Trump caught COVID, along with many White House staff, claimed he found a “cure,” and resumed political rallies without public health safeguards in place. The stimulus talks resumed but were punctuated by his tweets and a solution remains elusive. What was the President’s state of mind?

Exasperated Democrats proposed a reform that should have already been in place years ago: Creation of a Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office to rule on the president’s fitness for office. To date, the only check on a president now is the 25th Amendment which leaves this decision up to a president’s own vice-president and cabinet.

The guessing game in boardrooms and cabinet tables remains what he will do next in the lead-up to the election?

Trump tweets have bluntly threatened Iran with military action. He has recently sown confusion over Afghanistan troop levels. There’s concern about the status of negotiations of an important nuclear arms control treaty with Moscow that expires in February.

For the next few weeks, Trump’s rage and absence of self-restraint has shredded his reputation at home and abroad and squarely put markets and leaders on edge.