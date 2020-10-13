Derrick Henry sent Josh Norman flying on this stiff-arm

Derrick Henry is an absolute beast, and he showed that once again on Tuesday.
The Tennessee Titans running back sent Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman flying with a crazy stiff-arm on a rushing play in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game in Nashville.
Henry completely rag-dolled Norman on the play. Fans watching the game loved it and reacted on Twitter.
Henry is listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. He is just a total monster, and defensive backs are not used to dealing with someone that big. Ouch.
If you liked that, you’ll enjoy Henry’s stiff-arm on Earl Thomas.