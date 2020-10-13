Demi Lovato to Debut New Song ‘Commander in Chief’ at 2020 BMAs

Instagram

Sharing on Instagram a video of a black young girl mouthing the lyrics to the song, Demi sings, 'I'm not the only one that's been affected and resented every story you've spun.'

Demi Lovato is going to present her fans with something special when she takes the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, October 14. It’s been reported that the singer is going to premiere a new song called “Commander in Chief” at the annual music event.

Just a day ahead of the ceremony, Demi took to her Instagram account to share a couple of snippets from her new song. “Were you ever taught when you were young/ If you mess with things selfishly, they’re bound to come undone/ I’m not the only one that’s been affected and resented every story you’ve spun,” she sang over a video of a black young girl mouthing the lyrics to the song.

Demi followed it up with another video that showed a middle-aged man wearing a red hat with the words, “Make America United Again,” written on it. “Haven’t they suffered enough?” she belted out part of the lyrics.

Besides Demi, other musicians that are going to hit the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards include John Legend, Taylor Swift and Travis Scott (II). Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson is returning to her hosting duties.

Demi has been treating her fans with a lot of songs this year. Prior to this, she teamed up with Marshmello for “OK Not to Be OK” in addition to releasing a single called “Still Have Me”. In an interview with Zane Lowe, the former Disney darling opened up about the music she has been working on after everything that happened in 2020.

She dished, “I need to share music that speaks for more people than myself. Because I’ve been sharing my story for a long time, but it’s time to switch gears and tell other stories that need to be heard.”