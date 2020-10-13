DeChambeau taking month off from PGA Tour before Masters

Bryson DeChambeau isn’t playing again before the first round of the Masters that was shifted to Nov. 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of remaining on the Tour to stay sharp, the winner of the 2020 U.S. Open who finished tied for eighth at last week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open held at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev., has journeyed to Denver to work out and, ideally, improve his club speed ahead of what is viewed by many as the top golf tournament of any year.

“As I look back at quarantine … I felt like I came back really well not playing any golf, not doing anything,” DeChambeau explained, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

“I feel like my game is good enough right now to do that. I don’t feel like there is going to be a problem coming back. We’ll see how it works out for me. I have no idea, but I feel comfortable. And that’s all that matters for me right now.”

DeChambeau also spoke about his training sessions. “Every other day I’ll do a speed training session trying to get my swing speed, at least with a 48-inch driver, up to 200 (mph) on average,” he said.

“I’ve still got some equipment stuff coming in the next two months. That’s mainly why I’m taking it off. I feel like the advantages that I usually have could be much improved upon with the equipment, and we don’t have it yet. But we’re diligently working on it behind the scenes.”

DeChambeau does plan on making a scouting trip to Augusta National at some point before the Masters tees off.

Brooks Koepka, a two-time winner of the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, is returning following a two-month absence from the Tour to play in this week’s CJ Cup held at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Koepka missed time recovering from lingering knee and hip issues.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdrew from the CJ Cup, however, after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon experiencing symptoms.

Tony Finau missed the Shriners and won’t play this week following a positive test.