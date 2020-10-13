‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘The Gilded Age’ Shut Down Production After Positive COVID-19 Tests

NBC/HBO

Top U.S. soap “Days of Our Lives” and the latest drama from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes have shut down production after crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

Filming on the 56th season of the daytime series has been paused for two weeks after a member of the production team was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to . The show halted filming in mid-March, as the pandemic prompted the closure of all TV and film production, and resumed filming on 1 September.

Reports suggest the person in question has been placed in quarantine, while contact tracing and deep cleaning have begun on the “Days of our Lives”‘ set on the Sony lot in Culver City, California. Filming is slated to resume on 26 October.

Meanwhile, Fellowes’ upcoming HBO series “The Gilded Age“, featuring “The Good Fight” star Christine Baranski and “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon, has also gone dark after two crew members tested positive for the virus. The staffers have been placed in isolation while the drama’s set undergoes a deep cleaning, ahead of the retesting of all cast and crew.

A new filming date for the show, set in late 19th century New York, has not yet been announced.

“Days of Our Lives” and “The Gilded Age” are the latest projects to turn off cameras amid the public health crisis. CBS comedy “Young Sheldon, Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla“, and upcoming film blockbuster “Jurassic World: Dominion” are also among the productions to have shut down following positive coronavirus tests among crew members.