David Crosby Doubles Down on ‘Disrespectful’ Eddie Van Halen Tweet Despite Backlash

After being heavily criticized for responding with ‘Meh ….’ when someone asks his opinion on the late Van Halen guitarist, the Byrds founding member insists that Eddie ‘does not move me much.’

– David Crosby has landed in hot water over his comment on the late Eddie Van Halen. The 79-year-old singer/songwriter has been facing public’s wrath after seemingly disregarding Eddie as one of the all-time great guitar players in rock history.

On Saturday, October 10, a fan tweeted to David asking his opinion on Eddie following the rocker’s death of throat cancer on October 6. “Meh ….,” he simply responded in a dismissive tone.

He soon received backlash from Eddie’s fans and rock community, with Tracii Guns of American rock outfit L.A. Guns replying to David’s tweet, “Wrong answer as f**k and rude as f**k!!!” He explained, “There are better ways to say you don’t care for someone’s music. That was very disrespectful. And yes straight out f**k you and your smug answer.”

Tracii expressed his anger toward David in another tweet, “F**k this guy. F**k this answer and most of all f**k this guy. I don’t give a s**t what anyone says. That’s bulls**t David.” Catching wind of the uproar caused by David’s tweet, fellow rocker Dee Snider showed his stance as replying to Tracii’s tweet, “Agreed. That said, I’ve always hated @thedavidcrosby AND his mustache. #JustSayin.”

He went on taking a jab at The Byrds founding member, “Now @thedavidcrosby knows what his eulogy will be from the 100s of millions of @eddievanhalen fans worldwide (and it’s getting close) – ‘Today David Crosby died….Meh.’ ”

After the mounting criticism leveled at him, David returned to Twitter on Monday, October 12 to explain his initial statement. “Sorry ..just meant he does not move me much,” he wrote back to a user who said his tweet about Eddie was “rude, unkind and totally lacking empathy.”

Doubling down on his comments, he insisted in another tweet, “Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really …look I get it ..many of you loved Van Halen ….and the one time I met he was nice ….and he was talented …meh to me means I don’t care that much ….and I don’t …doesn’t mean he wasn’t good ,he was but not for me.”