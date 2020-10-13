Noah Long / Pulse 2.0:
Cybersecurity services company deepwatch raised $53M Series B led by Goldman Sachs to accelerate R,amp;D of the firm’s cloud platform and partner ecosystem — – deepwatch — a leading provider of intelligence-driven managed security services — announced it has closed a $53 million Series B investment
Cybersecurity services company deepwatch raised $53M Series B led by Goldman Sachs to accelerate R,amp;D of the firm's cloud platform and partner ecosystem (Noah Long/Pulse 2.0)
Noah Long / Pulse 2.0: