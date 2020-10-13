Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss Portugal vs. Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Portugal’s game vs. Sweden after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the news in an official statement on Tuesday, which reads:

Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.

Ronaldo will sit out Portugal’s Nation’s League meeting with Sweden on Wednesday night as he begins a 10-day period of self-isolation.

The 35-year-old is also set to miss Juventus’ trip to Crotone in Serie A this weekend, as well as their Champions League group stage opener against Dynamo Kiev on October 20.,

He played the full 90 minutes of Portugal’s 0-0 with 2018 World Cup winners France on Sunday, winning his 167th international cap in the process.

That result ensured that Fernando Santos’ side stayed top of League A, Group 3 on goal difference ahead of Les Bleus, with Croatia four points further back in third.