Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo is in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed.

The organization issued a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 13, sharing that the 35-year-old soccer star would be absent from upcoming games after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Ronaldo, who typically plays for Juventus, last appeared in the International game against France on Sunday, Oct. 11.

“The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation,” the statement read. “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to [coach] Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in the City of Football.”

Ronaldo will not face Sweden in the team’s next game, which is still set to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Alvalade, Portugal. On Monday, Oct. 12, Ronaldo posed for a photo with his teammates in a selfie shared to his Instagram, the most followed account on the platform. His caption, translated to English, read, “United on and off the field!”