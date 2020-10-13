Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest major athlete to test positive for the coronavirus, as the Portuguese Football Federation announced that the superstar striker has officially started self-isolating following the positive test.

Earlier this month, Juventus announced that two staff members had tested positive and were self-quarantining but as of now, no other members of the organization outside of Ronaldo have been reported as contracting COVID.

According to the statement from the PFF, Ronaldo is asymptomatic, as he played for Portugal against France in the Nations League on Sunday, along with playing in a match against Spain last week. As a result of the positive test, the 35-year-old will miss Portugal’s game against Sweden on Wednesday, as well as Juventus’ upcoming matches against Crotone for Series A and a game against Dynamo Kyiv for Champions League Group play.

Hopefully, Ronaldo is able to fully recover and be back on the pitch, but on a larger scale, having perhaps the most famous athlete in the world test positive is a startling reminder of how this pandemic is very much not over. And while it can be tempting to act like we have moved on and can put all of this quarantine existence behind us, the fact is that even the President of the United States isn’t immune.

So for the foreseeable future, the best strategy remains practicing social distancing and wearing a mask whenever you are going to be around people.