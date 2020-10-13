Credit Suisse hires former BofA investment banking chief By

© . Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich



() – Credit Suisse (S:) is hiring former head of investment banking at Bank of America Corp (N:) Christian Meissner, the company said on Tuesday.

Meissner would take over as the co-head of International Wealth Management Investment Banking Advisory and vice-chairman of Investment Banking.

Meissner, who left Bank of America in Sept. 2018, resigned from Julius Baer with immediate effect, the Swiss wealth manager said on Tuesday.