Could Saints host games at LSU to allow fans?

The New Orleans Saints are currently not permitted to welcome fans to Mercedes-Benz Superdome for home NFL games even at a limited capacity per orders from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the club may, as a result, host opponents at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, home of the LSU Tigers.

“LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games, and we very much appreciate their partnership,” Saints official Greg Bensel told Schefter. “We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option. “Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance, but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved.”

LSU announced in September that it reduced the capacity of its stadium that normally seats over 102,000 spectators to 25% because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. LSU also requires that fans wear masks when actively eating and/or drinking and asks that all who attend games practice social distancing guidelines.

“By all of us doing a few things differently this season, we’re going to safely play football with fans in the stands and that’s exciting for everyone who loves LSU,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in an official statement at that time.

Handfuls of NFL teams have allowed spectators at drastically reduced capacities this season. It’s unknown if every club will permit fans to attend at least one game before Week 17 concludes.