Cory Booker Says GF Rosario Dawson Is The First Person He’s Ever Lived With

Senator Cory Booker has recently moved in with his girlfriend, Rosario Dawson — and he says she’s his first.

Cory Booker is 51.

“This is the first time in my life I’ve really lived with somebody — and obviously Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that, right?” he told Buzzfeed.

The senator says he’s enjoying living with Rosario.

“I have not done that, really, as a bachelor, where I actually sit at a table and just, like, breathe and eat a meal,” he shared. “And just set a table — I can’t tell you how rarely do I set the table as a bachelor, you know, as a guy living alone. So it’s just really nice to set a table, have somebody to say grace with, before a meal. It’s just those small things really are, I’m finding, incredibly enriching.”

We’re happy to see the two are going strong.