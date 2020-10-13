Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss match against Sweden

Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Portuguese football federation has confirmed.

He will miss Portugal”s Nations League match home against Sweden on Wednesday, the federation added in the statement.

The 35-year-old attacker, who currently plays for Juventus, turned out for his country on Sunday versus France.

Ronaldo does not have any coronavirus symptoms but is self-isolating.

The former Real Madrid player is the third member of the Portugal squad to catch coronavirus during this international window after defender José Fonte (Lille) and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes (Lyon) also confirmed positive cases.

Portugal are level on points at the top of the Nations League group table alongside France and are likely to miss their star player against Sweden, who are bottom. In the fixture in Sweden, Ronaldo scored twice to secure a two-nil win.

Other members of the Portugal squad have tested negative, added the federation, as did the France team who arrived in Croatia on Tuesday.