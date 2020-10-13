Corey Harawira-Naera details dark path after Canterbury schoolgirl scandal

Corey Harawira-Naera feared his career was over… now he can’t believe he’s just eighty minutes away from grand final.

“It’s crazy how this year has changed for me from, that could be my dream over, done, to realising my dream possibly.”

“I never would have though I would be here five months ago so yeah, it’s crazy man, I’ve got to pinch myself sometimes.”

The 25-year-old was de-registered in April for his role in the Bulldogs Port Macquarie schoolgirl scandal. At the time he thought he may never play again and that thought led him down a dark path.

“It was just a lot of drinking, I wasn’t really speaking to my family, I just felt like crap really like letting them down”.

Then he says “something clicked”.

Corey Harawira-Naera. (Getty)

Determined to get in a better headspace, he began working as a landscaper in Sydney… a time he now thinks about fondly.

“It was sort of a good grounding factor for me after what had happened.. If it wasn’t for that I don’t think I would have come back in as good of knick as I was mentally anyway.”

“They were the best bosses I had ever”

Then in July came the call that changed his life. The ban on he and teammate Jayden Okunbor was overturned.

And another lifeline – an offer from the Canberra raiders, and a chance for him to get out of Sydney.

“Them taking a risk on me is enough for me to pull my head in and just make it work down here. It’s time to grow up and be the player I want to be and the person I want to be.”

Harawira Naera says he’s now moved on from the scandal, but still feels for the Bulldogs, and admits their 2020 season was tough to watch.

“I feel like I didn’t deserve to be there with what I had done to the club and they have a lot of things going on at the moment that I feel like is part of my doing as well so it’s hard to see that.”

Now he wants to repay the faith to the Raiders, as they look to go one better in 2020.

“I’m just really grateful, sticky is a really good person and a coach”