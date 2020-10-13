Competition for global crypto derivatives market dominance heats up By Cointelegraph

Competition for global crypto derivatives market dominance heats up



At the start of October, the crypto market was faced with extremely tumultuous financial conditions, thanks in large part to the recent filings against BitMEX, which saw the company’s top brass being indicted by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission on several charges. Not only that, but just a few days before the BitMEX scandal came to light, cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin was hacked to the tune of over $275 million on Sept. 26.

In the midst of all this, the crypto derivatives market also witnessed a major development in the form of Binance overtaking Huobi and OKEx to become the largest crypto derivatives exchange by volume for the month of September, with the platform recording a total trade volume of $164.8 billion for the month.

What fueled Binance Future’s rise?

OKEx stages a comeback

U.K. ban on local derivatives market could hurt

