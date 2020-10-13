Clare Crawley Presents First Impression Rose to Chris Dale

ABC

The season premiere sees the tension between the men becoming high when Tyler C decides to expose Yosef, accusing him of being reckless on Instagram and flirting with girls.

“The Bachelorette” has finally returned with a new season featuring Clare Crawley as the leading lady. Airing on Tuesday, October 13, the first episode of season 16 kicked off with host Chris Harrison explaining the COVID-compliance measures before the filming for the new season took place in a Palm Springs resort.

The first one of the 31 men to arrive was Army Ranger Ben. Attorney Riley then followed him up and told Clare that she looked amazing. Meanwhile, Zac, addiction specialist, insisted a hug from Clare. Serving a memorable entrance was Jason, a former pro football player, who showed up looking eight months pregnant to pay homage to how she arrived when she was on the “Bachelorette”.

Ivan, an engineer, later arrived and praised her in his mother’s native language. Roofer Brendon looked super nervous meeting the Bachelorette while boy band manager Kenny was wearing a shirt with photos of her dogs on it. Mike, who works in digital media, was being so sweet as he brought her sandals for when her feet got tired.

Clare became super excited when Chris Dale, who was rumored to be the reason why Clare exits the show early, arrived. “I knew it,” she said after their first meeting. “I definitely feel like I just met my husband. Oh my God. I’m shaking.”

Later during the cocktail party, Clare greeted the men and told them that they looked amazing. She had a good conversation with them before she ended up having an intimate moment with Chris Dale. She opened up to him about her mother who has Alzheimer. She felt connected well to Chris Dale, saying that she had huge butterflies because of him.

“Everything just feels so natural with Dale,” she gushed in a confessional. “There’s those butterflies and nervousness…but that’s just because I like him! I know what I’m looking for and I’m big on energy and vibes.”

Meanwhile, the tension between the men was high when Tyler C decided to expose Yosef. He said Yosef was being reckless on Instagram and flirting with girls. He alleged that Yosef wasn’t here for the right reason. Yosef denied the allegations and pulled Clare aside to convince her that he’s being honest.

Clare then confronted the two men. Tyler C said that a girl DM-ed him, saying that Yosef was flirting with her and sending her videos during quarantine. Yosef denied it and Clare alluded she needed to continue chatting with them.

She then had a moment with Blake Moynes, who contacted her outside the show before the filming. Clare told Blake that she really appreciated that he took that risk and she kissed him. As for the first impression rose, she presented it to Chris Dale. She told him that even after she talked with other men, she wanted to continue talking to him. She kissed him repeatedly, and Chris Dale reciprocated the feelings.

“To have this first impression rose and just know that I’m going to be able to spend some more time with Clare…that’s huge,” Chris Dale expressed in a confessional. “Even though it was in one night, we connected on so many different levels. I would love to just sit and talk with her for a couple more hours. Clare’s on my mind — let me just say that.”

It was finally time for Rose Ceremony. After much consideration, Clare gave out her roses to Blake, Eazy, Ben, Riley, Zach J., Tyler S., Joe, Jason, Demar, Chasen, Jordan C., Blake Monar, Kenny, Brandon, Garin, Ed, Bennett, Zac C., Jay, Brendon, Ivan and Yosef.