Clare Crawley Meets ‘Husband’ Dale Moss, Gets Insulted in New Explosive Trailer

The newly-released video for the long-running ABC show opens with someone teasing in voiceover that this season featuring the 39-year-old hairstylist is going to be ‘worth the wait.’

Ahead of season premiere of “The Bachelorette” featuring Clare Crawley, ABC has released a new trailer for viewing pleasure. The 2-minute-long footage sees the first moment when Clare meets contestant Dale Moss, who is rumored to be the one she’s currently dating and the reason she leaves the show way too early.

It is later seen how some contestants are making huge entrance to meet her. When Dale arrives, Clare can be seen looking extremely happy.

“I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” the 39-year-old hairstylist says as he walks away from their first meeting. “Oh my god.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, one of the contestants appears to offend Clare by calling her the “oldest Bachelorette.” Livid, she’s yelling, “I don’t care what I’ve done. To sit there and say you’re the oldest Bachelorette. Guess what? I’m the oldest bachelorette. This 39 that’s standing here is single because I didn’t settle for men like that!”

Later, a scene when Clare is cuddling on bed with shirtless Dale is glimpsed. “I don’t know how you can be so sure so quick,” a suitor says. To that, someone replies, “How about the 15 of us walk out?”

Things are getting more tense as host Chris Harrison has to step in to deal with the situation. “In the 18 years I’ve been doing this show, we’ve never dealt with anything like this,” Chris tells the men, who look disappointed. “There’s also not going to be a rose ceremony tonight. I can’t even fathom how you guys are going to try and process this.”

Someone the asks, “I don’t know what that means, like, okay, do we get a new Bachelorette in here?” a contestant questions.

The next scene features Clare crying during a conversation with Chris. “The path we’re on right now, it doesn’t end well,” Chris tells her, “for you, for the guys, for anybody.”





“The Bachelorette” will premiere on Tuesday, October 13 on ABC.