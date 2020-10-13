Chris Pratt’s New “What’s My Snack?” Video Might Be His Funniest Yet

“What’s My Snack?” is back and yes, it’s still hilarious.

Chris Pratt knows what the people need and that’s a good laugh. In a series of Instagram Stories uploaded on Oct. 13, the star revamped his viral foodie mini-show.

“What’s my snack? You asked for it, what’s my snack? We’re back!” he sang. “What’s my snack? Season two the remix.” Then he broke out into a beatbox sound with his mouth before panning his camera to a pre-packaged meal with a simple description label.

“What do I got? Breakfast, Shakshuka, we got toast, we got zoug,” he said before asking, “What the f–k is zoug?”

He continued, “Cucumber tahini salad, 480 cal, 22 fat, 35 carb, 22 proteins. Boom! That’s the breakfast of a champion right there! Imma hammer this down and see how it goes. I will be back, with my snack.” Moments later, Chris returns to his Stories to let viewers know that the meal had a surprise inside.