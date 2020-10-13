Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins could miss ‘a couple of games’ due to hamstring injury

The Kansas City Chiefs lost more than a game against division foes the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

As Adam Teicher noted, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that wide receiver Sammy Watkins could miss a “couple of games” because of the hamstring injury that he suffered in the 40-32 defeat to Las Vegas.

Watkins left the contest in the second quarter and never returned. He tallied a pair of catches and a touchdown reception before getting hurt.

After five games and four victories, Watkins sits third on the Chiefs in receptions (21), receiving yards (222), receiving touchdowns (2), and targets (29). Watkins grabbed seven passes in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans and the Sept. 28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

In 14 games last season, Watkins notched 52 catches with 673 receiving yards and three scores.

“Sammy’s a good player,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday, per Charles Goldman of USA Today. “We’ll see how he does here. The guys are just coming in now. We’ll see how it looks, but if Sammy can’t play, we’ve done that throughout last year for a few games and the year before that. So we put the next man up and go. I’m not going to take away from how good of a player he is. He’s a terrific player, but we also have some other guys who can play too.”

Goldman added that the Chiefs have averaged more offensive points and total yards per game with Watkins on the field than without him over the past two years. Mecole Hardman, selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, could see more targets during Watkins’ absence.

The Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills next Monday and then play the Denver Broncos on Oct. 25.