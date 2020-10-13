Charmed’s Holly Marie Combs Slams Sarah Jeffery’s Comments

Combs and McGowan have long been fierce opponents of the reboot of their fantasy show, which is about three sisters called The Charmed Ones.

Combs believes the rehashing is “capitalizing” on their hard work from the ’90s. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye,” the 46-year-old actress has said.

As early as 2013, McGowan was already calling the reboot “lame,” adding, “They really are running out of ideas in Hollywood.”

Evidently O.G. actress Shannen Doherty hasn’t caused any beef, as Jeffery indulged fans in a little story time.

“In other news, my dad met the lovely @DohertyShannen on set once whilst standing in,” Jeffery wrote on Twitter. “He approached her saying his daughter was a new Charmed one (pre-covid!). He told me she was so kind, thrilled for us, and excited to take a picture. She sent her love.”

Charmed was renewed for a third season in January. It also co-stars Madeleine Mantock and Melonie Diaz.