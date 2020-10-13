Channing Tatum to Produce Limited Series About Elon Musk’s SpaceX Project

WENN/AEDT

The six-episode project by HBO is written by ‘Star Trek Beyond’ screenwriter Doug Jung, and is inspired by Ashlee Vance’s book ‘Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future’.

–

Channing Tatum is set to produce a limited series on tech boffin Elon Musk’s private rocket company “SpaceX”.

The actor has teamed up with bosses at HBO for the six-episode project, which focuses on Musk ahead of his rocket launch in May, as he selected his team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island to build the first-manned “SpaceX” rocket, the Falcon 9.

The show, written by “Star Trek Beyond“‘s Doug Jung, is inspired by Ashlee Vance’s book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future”.

Tatum will executive produce the who alongside Len Amato, who is the former president of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan from Tatum’s production company Free Association, Jung and author Vance.

The “SpaceX” mission featured a two-man astronaut team, comprised of Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who returned to earth safely on 2 August.

The new project aside, Tatum recently welcomed a new puppy. The 40-year-old actor revealed on Instagram that he now has a 12-week-old Dutch Shepherd puppy named Rooklin, or “Rook” for short. “This is the newest member of the Tatum tribe. Meet ‘Rook’ or ‘Rooklin’ 12 week old Dutch Shepard! He’s gonna be a goon,” Tatum wrote in the caption.

“After i lost my LuLu i didn’t know when or if I’d be open to having another dog. But he sought me out and we met eyes and then some imprinting type shit happened. Haha I just hope i can handle the little hood rat. Haha that’s also his nickname when he’s being a little shit “hoodie” cause boi is he little savage sometimes. @goldcoastk9 @dogthefilm he gonna be a hard hitter,” he went on to say.