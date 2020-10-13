Catastrophic fire danger in WA as Melbourne’s wet year continues

Parts of Western Australia are facing catastrophic fire danger today while Melbourne nears its annual rainfall total two months early.

Very hot and dry conditions combined with windy weather in WA is generating dangerous fire conditions for large parts of WA, particularly Eucla and South Interior and Goldfields.

Weather photos call out banner ()

A trough over eastern inland is triggering storms, some intense, across western Queensland and the odd shower over inland NSW.

A broad and deepening low pressure trough over the western interior and SA is generating storms in the desert.

High pressure is keeping elsewhere settled.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in the east. Mostly sunny, very warm in the west.

Brisbane will be mostly sunny, with a low of 16C and top of 26C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Peninsula Coast, Mackay Coast and Capricornia Coast.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northeast. Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the southwest. Sunny, warm in the northwest.

Sydney will be cloudy, with a low of 15C and top of 22C.

Canberra will also be cloudy, with a low of 9C and top of 20C.

There’s a strong wind warning tomorrow for Eden Coast.

Mostly cloudy, cool-to-mild in the southwest. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northwest. Fog then sunny, warm in the northeast.

Melbourne will be mostly cloudy, with a low of 9C and top of 24C.

The city is having such a wet year that it will exceed its annual average rainfall total by the end of this week.

As of 9am yesterday, Melbourne had registered 647.4mm of rain so far this year.

Two rain-bearing cold fronts will cross Victoria between Thursday and Saturday, collectively delivering enough wet weather to make up the 1mm needed for Melbourne to exceed its long-term annual average. In fact, the city could pick up more than 20mm between now and Sunday.

There’s a strong wind warning for the Central Coast and East Gippsland Coast.

Mostly cloudy, mild in the south. Mostly cloudy, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Late shower, cold in the northeast.

Hobart has cloud increasing, with a low of 6C and top of 19C.

There’s a strong wind warning for the Far North West Coast, Lower East Coast and South East Coast.

Mostly cloudy, warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in central. Mostly sunny, hot-to-very hot in the west and north.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny, with a low of 15C and top of 31C.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the southwest. Late shower, cool-to-mild in the south. Sunny, hot in the north.

Perth will be mostly sunny, with a low of 13C and top of 25C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Perth Local Waters, Lancelin Coast, Perth Coast and Bunbury Geographe Coast.

There is also a warning in place to drivers in Perth due to heavy fog making road conditions dangerous during Wednesday morning, mainly over eastern suburbs.

Fire danger today is expected to be highest in the WA Eucla, reaching extreme, potentially catastrophic.

Severe to extreme fire danger can also be expected in parts of the surrounds, including WA’s South Interior, Goldfields, Pilbara and Kimberley and SA’s West Coast.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the north. Sunny, warm-to-very warm over the interior and south.

Darwin will be sunny, with a low of 25C and top of 34C.