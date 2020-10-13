Carey Hart Explains Why He Supports Joe Biden Despite Teaching His Kids How to Shoot Guns

Instagram/WENN/Avalon

After the husband of Pink shares a post of his children practicing shooting, an online follower says, ‘I’m so confused you would support the democrats who have stated they will take our guns.’

–

Carey Hart has made it clear that his presidential choice had nothing to do with his parenting choice. The motocross legend was forced to explain why he supports Joe Biden after being met with an unpleasant comment from his follower for sharing a post of his children practicing shooting.

The Instagram post at issue was initially put out by the 45 year-old on Saturday, October 11. Among the shared photos was a clip that documented the moment he taught one of his children how to shoot. “Fun morning shooting w/ my kids! Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm,” he shared in the caption.

“And jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud. I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm,” the husband of Pink continued. “No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone. #IfYourDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear.”

<br />

The BMX star later made use of Twitter to share the link of the Instagram post, prompting a user to voice an issue with his political stance. “It’s bada** you are teaching your kids. Which is why I’m so confused you would support the democrats who have stated they will take our guns,” the user stated. “Unless only the rich will be allowed the privilage. Let that sink in as to why people will vote Trump.”

The criticism apparently caught Carey’s attention. In return, he explained, “1st they don’t want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them??” He then made his feeling for current president Donald Trump clear. He noted, “Second I’m a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice.”

Carey Hart explained why he supports Joe Biden.

Carey is not the only Republican who has voiced his support for Biden. Former Governor of Ohio John Kasich, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, and Cindy McCain, the mother of “The View” host Meghan McCain, also endorse the Democratic presidential candidate for the November election.