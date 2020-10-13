Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in ‘Each Other’s Faces’ at Birthday Party

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker is reportedly upset that her ‘WAP’ collaborator doesn’t spend enough time with her at the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper’s birthday bash, leading to an argument.

–

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have proven that they are stronger together after their recent collaboration “WAP” became a huge success, but their alliance may be threatened following their recent interaction. The duo were said to have got into an argument at Cardi’s birthday party.

The Bronx femcee, who turned 28 on October 11, threw a large bash in Las Vegas on Sunday, with Megan, Offset, Kylie Jenner, 21 Savage, Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Meek Mill and The Weeknd among the celebrity guests. While the birthday girl made sure Megan received special attention at the party by welcoming her with a full marching band which played an instrumental version of their hit song “WAP”, that’s apparently not enough for the 25-year-old raptress.

According to , Megan was upset because Cardi didn’t spend enough time with her. “Megan came [all the way] out there and didn’t spend more than few minutes with [Cardi] – yeah I’m pretty sure she was upset,” a so-called insider spilled.

This reportedly led to an argument as the source shared that the two hip-hop stars were “in each other’s faces.” The said eyewitness reportedly feared that their disagreement would turn “physical” as they appeared to get wasted, but they were separated by security before things escalated.

“It looked like a very heated argument, then security stepped in,” the source said of Cardi and Megan’s verbal altercation, which reportedly lasted for a few minutes after the “Savage” hitmaker confronted the “I Like It” raptress.

Her alleged feud with Megan aside, Cardi made headlines following her Las Vegas birthday bash with her PDA-packed interaction with her estranged husband Offset. She gave him a raunchy lap dance and kissed the Migos star after he presented her with a brand new Rolls-Royce, featuring their daughter’s name, Kulture, embroidered on the seats, as her birthday gift.