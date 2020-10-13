BTS Anger Chinese Fans over RM’s ‘One-Sided’ Comments About Korean War

Facebook

K-pop stars BTS have come under fire from fans in China over comments singer RM made about the Korean War.

In a speech to accept the James A. Van Fleet Award from the Korea Society, a New York-headquartered non-profit that seeks to build mutual understanding between the U.S. and South Korea, last week (ends11Oct20), the “Boy With Luv” hitmaker mentioned South Korea’s shared “history of pain” with the U.S. over the 1950-53 conflict, in which the two countries fought together.

“We will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of countless men and women,” he said, but his comments riled Chinese fans as Beijing backed the North in the conflict

“They should not make any money from China,” one user commented on Weibo, reported Reuters. “If you want to make money from Chinese fans you have to consider Chinese feelings.”

“If you want to make money in China you should consider the feelings of Chinese fans,” wrote another user on Twitter, as others accused the group of “humiliating” the “Dynamite” group’s Chinese followers.

According to Chinese state-run newspaper the Global Times, “Chinese netizens said the band’s totally one-sided attitude to the Korean War hurts their feelings and negates history,” adding that the comments were designed to “play up” to U.S. audiences.

In a report from BBC News, it is suggested RM’s comments have also jeopardised the group’s commercial deals with companies including Samsung, sports brand Fila, and car manufacturer Hyundai after adverts featuring the group disappeared from a number of Chinese websites and social media platforms – although it is unclear who removed them.

Around 200,000 South Korean soldiers and 36,000 American soldiers died during the Korean War, as well as millions of civilians. Chinese state media reports 180,000 soldiers from the country also lost their lives.