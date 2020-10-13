‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Shuts Down Filming for Christmas Special After Covid-19 Outbreak

ITV

Several crew members on the British talent show have tested positive for the deadly virus and two of the judges reportedly come in close contact with at least one of them.

Simon Cowell‘s plans for a “Britain’s Got Talent” Christmas special have been thrown into disarray after three crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

The festive spectacular was due to film at LH2 Studios in London on Tuesday (13Oct20), but according to .com, cast and crew were told the shoot would not go ahead on Monday night.

A “Britain’s Got Talent” spokeswoman confirmed the news, but did not comment ‘s claim the halt to filming meant the special would now not go ahead.

“As a result of a positive Covid-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home,” she said.

“As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone. The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive Covid-19 related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines.”

“Britain’s Got Talent” 14th season ended on Saturday when the delayed live finals finally aired, months after they were postponed due to the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdown. Comedy singer Jon Courtenay was crowned champion, although only 6.5 million viewers in total watched the final on U.K. network ITV and its streaming platform, well down on last year’s 10.1 million.

Rumor has it, two out of four judges, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, and Ashley Banjo, have to enter quarantine after they came in close contact with the crew who subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.