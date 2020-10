Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley had a great comment about his huge home run in Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

The Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers were playing a low-scoring game and entered the ninth tied at 1. That’s when everything changed.

Riley was facing Blake Treinen to begin the inning and sent the fifth pitch of his at-bat deep to center to break the tie.