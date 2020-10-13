Black Friday deals 2020: Shop everything on sale for Prime Day now

As we enter fall, Black Friday becomes the focus of the annual shopping calendar. Though we’re still a little way out from the traditional Black Friday weekend, Amazon Prime Day is now taking place which has brought a whole host of great fall deals forward this year so there’s a ton of stuff to shop already.

Black Friday is usually the last chance to score a great deal on tech, kitchen appliances, toys, and more, ahead of the holidays, though some unusual circumstances this year are likely to affect exactly how the event plays out at various retailers.

Let’s dive into everything we know about Black Friday 2020 ahead of any official sale announcements!

When is Black Friday 2020?

With how crazy everything has been in 2020 you may be wondering when Black Friday is taking place this year, especially after Amazon already delayed Prime Day by months. Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving, making it November 27 this year. Traditionally, retailers would kick off their big sales early on the Friday morning with the discounts, and the hype, running all the way through the weekend.

However, the Black Friday sales are likely to look a little different this year with huge amounts of in-store traffic not exactly desirable. A bunch of the biggest retailers in the U.S. are also giving their staff Thanksgiving day off for the first time in recent years suggesting a more low-key take on Black Friday this year, eat least in stores.

Due to the current health crisis, we expect to see way more attention shown to online-only deals and since we’re breaking out of the usual ‘doorbuster’ mindset, we’re probably going to see many retailers kicking off their Black Friday sales much earlier, too.

We’ll update this post with official Black Friday sale dates as soon as we know more.

Best Black Friday deals starting early during Prime Day

As of right now, we aren’t exactly sure what products will be discounted during Black Friday. We’re too far away from any sales kicking off to see leaked Black Friday ads or any official communication from the big retailers. That being said, there are tons of early deals already available so you can get started on your holiday shopping now.

There are already some nice early Black Friday deals taking place, and we’ve taken some time to round up all of the best deals you can take advantage of today.

As low as $25 at Amazon

What deals do we expect during Black Friday 2020?

There’s no easy way to tell what will be discounted during Black Friday until we receive official word from retailers, but after all these years of covering the event, we have a few ideas. It’s nearly a guarantee that all of Amazon’s hardware, like the Fire TV sticks, Echo line, Kindles, Ring gear, and more will be on sale. We’ll also see a huge focus on Black Friday 4K TV deals, home appliances, toys, and more ahead of the holidays. Black Friday tends to bring many of these devices to historic low prices and the best Black Friday deals are generally focused directly around these items.

Beyond the usual suspects, we’d imagine that popular electronics like the TCL Roku TVs and Sonos speakers will be on sale, along with kitchen gadgets from Instant Pot, Keurig, and more.

What are the Black Friday hours in stores?

In short, we don’t know yet. In years gone by, retailers closed their stores late on Thanksgiving for a quick turnaround ahead of the opening to huge queues on Black Friday in the early hours of the morning. With a reduced focus on in-store shopping, we expect that hours will be reduced and a limit to the number of shoppers being in place. Since all of the best Black Friday deals will be available online this year, it’s probably going to be safer and more enjoyable to shop from the comfort of your own home this time around.

Are Black Friday deals available online?

Given the current global health crisis, it’s very likely that all of the best Black Friday deals will be available online. There are always online-only deals plus many of the same in-store deals being available at the retailer’s website, save for a few ‘doorbuster’ deals.

Retailers are preparing for a very different Black Friday sale this year and those enticing in-store deals are off the cards for 2020. Expect many more online exclusives and incentives to keep shoppers happy at home.

Why should I care about Black Friday?

Whether you are a keen deal hunter or not, you probably prefer not to pay full price for the things you buy. Black Friday is the one time a year where all of the major retailers run sales simultaneously, try to outdo each other, and offer you some of the best deals around making it the very best time to buy anything you’ve been holding out on.

Now that Black Friday is going to be moved online, for the most part, it also means that you can score some excellent deals from the comfort of your own home. No more fighting through crowds to snag the last item on the shelf. Whether you’re looking to save on a big purchase for yourself, hunting down holiday gifts for your family, or just perusing the promotions to see if something catches the eye, Black Friday is your last chance to save big in 2020.

How do I stay on top of Black Friday deals?

Black Friday 2020 is going to be big with a huge online focus which means it’s going to be hard to keep up and ensure you maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Black Friday. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.