Blac Youngsta Arrested On Weapons Charge

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta was arrested on Sunday on a firearms charge.

According to TMZ, cops pulled Youngsta’s car over after he made and illegal turn. He was in the passenger seat of the car, and the police say that he had a handgun between his legs.

Officers arrested the rapper for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to jail before he posted cash bond hours later.

Last year, Youngsta was arrested in Houston for carrying prohibited ammunition under similar circumstances. The rapper was in the passenger seat in that instance too. During the search of the car, police found three pistols, marijuana, and armor-piercing ammo. He was subsequently charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon for the prohibited ammunition.

Youngsta will most likely have to face the charges in a court of law soon. He has not spoken publicly about the arrest this weekend.