Bitcoin has a ‘dark forest’ of its own, and it has to do with brainwallets By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Bitcoin has a ‘dark forest’ of its own, and it has to do with brainwallets

The concept of a blockchain “dark forest” has been popularized recently by and the existence of front-running bots that will copy any profitable transaction pending for submission.

The bots are able to assess if any given transaction that just entered the mempool can be replicated, and they will immediately publish their own copy with a much higher gas fee, which virtually guarantees that they will be the first to claim it. The term “dark forest” is inspired from a sci-fi novel and indicates a place where detection means instant death — or in this case loss of funds.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR