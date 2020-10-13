Best Prime Day Webcam Deals 2020

Like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and Chromebooks, webcams have been a product category that has been in high demand and low supply during pandemic times. Thankfully, supplies are being replenished, and Amazon is discounting some of the more popular and most affordable webcams in its inventory.

Since we’re all video chatting these days as our primary means of communication, we need good webcams so that those we are conversing with can see us better. We’ve compiled a roundup of the best Prime Day deals on webcams to upgrade the sorry shooters on your laptops and help you look as good to others as you do in person.

Best Webcam Deals — Tier 1

If you would have told us that you could buy a quality 1080p webcam with microphone for under $40, we would have laughed at you. At the time, it wasn’t easy to find any webcams, much less ones that could record video in HD and stereo audio.

Now that we’ve made it to Prime Day 2020, there are actually quite a few cameras that fit this requirement, thanks to some amazing sales. Here are some of our favorites.

Best Webcam Deals — Tier 2

If the previous webcams don’t quite fit the bill for you, then you may want to check out some of the more premium ones on sale during Prime Day. Included among these is the Aukey FHD webcam, our pick of the best webcams on sale for Prime Day.

This tier has webcams that can pan and rotate, with wide field-of-views and stereo microphones with noise-canceling technology. If you really want to upgrade your video chatting game, these are the ones to look for.

Which Webcam Should You Buy?

With the sales we’re seeing right now, we recommend that you go for at least 1080p with dual stereo microphones. Unless there are no other options, we don’t advise messing around with a 720p camera with a single microphone, or no mic at all.

If you’re looking for a more premium webcam or one that can handle 4K video, you may not find them at a steep discount during Prime Day, but then again, you could get lucky!

Prime Day 2020 Webcam deals I’m most excited about

The two webcam deals that I’m most interested in are the Aukey FHD Webcam and the Vitade 682H. Both give excellent pictures and videos, and both have great audio as well. I hope to see both below the $40 mark; if so, they’re insta-buys.

What were the best Prime Day 2019 Webcam deals?

There were many more options in 2019, as the year hadn’t seen a rush on webcams quite like we have in 2020. For Prime Day 2019, we saw more premium brands offering discounts on their webcams, something we’re not as likely to see this year, save for the Aukey.