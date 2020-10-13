Best Prime Day Roku Deals 2020: The Latest Discounts

Looking for all the best Prime Day Roku deals on this glorious Prime Day 2020? You’ve come to the right place with all the best Prime Day deals specifically with Roku products in mind. If you’re keen to buy a new streaming device or upgrade an existing one, there are plenty of great choices here, including discounts on the Roku Express and Roku Streaming Stick+.

Today’s best Prime Day Roku deals

JVC 32″ Class HD (720p) Roku Smart LED TV

— $98 , was $130

— 43-inch Westinghouse FX FHD Roku TV

— $200 , was $280

— 40-inch RCA FHD Roku TV

— $239 , was $279

— 65-inch Hisense R8 4K Roku TV

— $630 , was $700

— 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV

— $642 , was $1,000

— 65-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

— $1,300 , was $2,000

— 75-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

— $2,200, was $3,000

What are the most popular Roku products?

There are plenty of different Roku products out there, all with very similar purposes — to make streaming easy. Whether you’re adding streaming to a non-smart TV or want to switch away from your smart TV’s interface, there’s something for you here.

The budget Roku — the Roku Express — is a good starting place for those looking for something simple. Just connect to your TV with the included HDMI cable and you’re good to go with streaming through various popular apps. A simple remote paves the way here, making it a breeze to negotiate menus of everything from Netflix to Disney+, Apple TV+, and more.

Alternatively, there’s the Roku Streaming Stick+, which is a little fancier. It has 4K and HDR support so if you have a 4K TV, this is a no-brainer of a choice. It means you get a superior picture on all your streaming services while also enjoying the benefits of a simple to use remote and a simple interface too. It’s generally one of the most reliable options in the Roku family, suitable for mostly everyone.

While Roku might be best known for small streaming sticks, it also has products like the Roku Ultra. This streaming media player is a lot like the Apple TV with a powerful processor that means it’s super speedy as you navigate menus. You can hook it up to your network via wireless or Ethernet, plus there are voice controls to save you needing to dig the remote out. It’s ideal for more serious streaming fans.

That’s not forgetting the latest Roku Streambar, which works as a smart soundbar providing powerful Dolby Audio for your TV alongside all the benefits that come from streaming services. It’s easy to perfect your sound ensuring that the device automatically lowers loud commercial noises while boosting the volume of voices when you’re watching your favorite shows. You can even optimize it for when you’re watching something late at night and don’t want to disturb the rest of the household.

Finally, if you’re in the market for a new TV, why not make it a TV that has Roku built-in? With Roku TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and RCA, these smart TVs have all of the power of a Roku device, at incredibly affordable prices.

may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

