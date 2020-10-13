Best Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals 2020: Corsair and Turtlebeach

After months of waiting and inevitable delays, Prime Day is finally here. It’s savings galore out there with big discounts on everything from PCs, gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, and more. If you’re a fledgling Twitch streamer or a Fortnite tournament junkie, you know the right gaming headset is a must-have gadget in any gamers arsenal. We rounded up the best Prime Day gaming headset deals live right now to make your shopping experience easier. We’ll be adding new deals throughout the day so keep this page open in your browser for more updates.

Today’s best Prime Day gaming headset deals

How to choose a gaming headset

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing your new gaming headset. The first question is if you’re looking for a wired or wireless headset. Wireless headsets are usually slightly pricier but allow you to speak to your team even when you’re getting a cold drink from the kitchen. They are heavier though, so if you need something lighter go for a wired headset. The second thing to keep in mind is comfort. See what the headband and earcups are made out of. Having a headband that’s adjustable is really important because you want to make sure it fits your head perfectly. The earcup can be made from cheaper materials like faux leather and fabric or more expensive materials like memory foam. Memory foam is definitely the better option but fabric or faux leather is also pretty comfortable on your ears. The only difference is that leather-style material has a longer shelf life than fabric.

Related

The type of earcup is also something to keep in mind. Open earcups are less insulated but are more breathable which makes them a better choice if you live in hot climates and want to ear your headset for extended amounts of time. Closed earcups have infinitely better sound as it blocks out all the noise outside your headphones. This is great if you prefer high sound quality and require better bass. You also want to know what kind of sound the headphones offer. Is it basic stereo, surround sound, or dimensional sound? Depending on the sound quality you want, you need to see which headset offers you that capability. You also want to check that the console you choose works with the more advanced surround or dimensional sound.

The last thing to note is the mic attached to your headset. You want to get a microphone that offers noise-canceling, noise-isolation, and muting features. These are small additions but are required if you’re a tournament gamer and want your voice to be as clear as it can be. Stick to these tips and take advantage of these Prime Day gaming headset deals to add to a new pair of headphones to your gaming arsenal.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























