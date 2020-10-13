Best Prime Day Fitbit Deals 2020: Fitness trackers and smartwatches

Amazon Prime Day is here, and we’re already seeing some significant discounts on all your favorite tech products. If you are in the market for a fitness activity tracker or a new smartwatch, today is the day, as prices are being slashed for tons of Fitbit products. Fitbit also announced in early September its new product models, including Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense, which means today we will see most of their predecessors discounted. Want to start a get-fit regime? Check out these Prime Day Fitbit deals below. Looking for something else? Stay in the know by checking out these Prime Day deals throughout the day to find the best available discounts out there.

Today’s best Prime Day Fitbit deals

Should you buy a Fitbit on Prime Day

With Fitbit’s September product launch, we’ve seen a lot of their older models on sale today, including the Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Charge 3. Even special edition variants of the Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 have seen Prime Day discounts. We saw some of these fitness devices discounted leading up to today, so it’s no surprise that today on Prime Day, the discounts are bigger and better.

As a general rule, if you do see a great deal on a certain Fitbit product, don’t hesitate to check out your cart. Amazon has a generous return policy, so if your new Fitbit sees a further discount later on Prime Day or on the second day of Prime Day, you can always return the goods you don’t want.

Based on what we’ve seen so far you will get at least a $15 discount on the Fitbit Charge 3. With special editions of the Fitbit Versa 2, the discount could be as much as $60. The kid-friendly activity tracker Fitbit Ace has also been between $10-$20 off, so you can start holiday shopping earlier this year. Even older Fitbit products like the Fitbit Ionic and the original Fitbit Versa are between $40-$100 off.

So, the question of “Should you buy a Fitbit on Prime Day?” has been answered — yes, you absolutely should! With the huge discounts we’ve seen already today, you should definitely pick up a Fitbit for yourself and anyone on your holiday gift list who would enjoy one.

