Best Prime Day 2020 Deals: Save on Apple, more

Amazon Prime Day week is here and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. While Amazon’s 48-hour sale doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday at 3 AM ET, deals are already starting to roll in today. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub. There will also be plenty of deals on Apple products, with expected price drops coming on iPad Pro and more throughout the week. Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best deals during Prime Day and beyond.

Apple:

We’re fully expecting to see a number of notable deals on Apple’s latest products this week. Headlining the early deals include AirPods Pro at $190, which is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time, along with standard AirPods (wireless case model) at $119. Apple’s latest MacBook Air has also seen a notable price drops today from $850, which is a new all-time low. Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.

Hyper Prime Day 2020 Early Sale:

Get 30% off HYPER’s bestsellers with coupon code “prime”. Discount applied at checkout. The best deals include UVC sterilizing products, battery packs, HYPER’s new 6-in-1 USB-C hub, and more. Also get 40% off HYPER’s latest Kickstarter project, the world’s 1st stackable GaN charger (65W/100W USB-C).

Amazon:

Just like last year, Prime Day kicked off nearly 12-hours early as Amazon discounted a number of first-party products ahead of time. Nearly the entire lineup of Echo speakers has been reduced in price starting at $10 with a number of notable bundles included as part of these early price drops. Various Ring doorbells are also marked down as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals with prices from $70. Other deals include:

Google:

Plenty of Prime Day deals are rolling in on the Google front, as well, headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 at $550, which is down as much as $395 from the regular going rate. There are also notable deals on Lenovo’s affordable Smart Clock and more in early Prime Day promotions.

General Tech:

Fashion:

Amazon’s offering up to 65% off Haggar menswear from $18 Prime shipped

Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches plunge as low as $34

Columbia, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger accessories from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon

Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale offers extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, more

Allen Edmonds Flash Sale offers up to $150 off fall boots, dress shoes, more

Under Armour takes up to 60% off workout wear from just $19: Pullovers, more

Home Goods:

