Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2020

Prime Day, Amazon’s annual shopping event, is finally here, and that means deals galore for all types of products and services. This is the perfect time of year to buy a new TV, with plenty of manufacturers offering massive discounts on models of all different sizes, resolutions, and price ranges. Whether you’re replacing your main TV or shopping for your guest room, there are plenty of Prime Day TV deals to choose from. I bought my TV (a 55-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung) on Prime Day a few years back, and got it for hundreds less than its usual going rate at the time. I probably wouldn’t have impulse-bought it at full price, but I still use it every single day without a hitch. If you’ve even considered a new TV recently, now’s the time to act on it.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals:

LG 55SM8100AUA Nano 8 Series 55″ 4K TV

A well-rounded smart TV that fits most home setups and supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Depending on the size and resolution you’re after, you can get a Prime Day TV deal for as cheap as $130. Of course, larger, sharper TVs will cost you quite a bit more, but even those prices are lower than usual, and could be enough to push you over the edge. Best Prime Day TV Deal it may be a year old, but LG’s 55SM8100AUA 55-inch TV is still a fantastic choice with great colors, local dimming, and support for plenty of voice assistants and wireless standards. You get four HDMI ports, allowing you to plug in plenty of gaming consoles and streaming devices like a Chromecast or Roku Stick. Right now, you can get it for nearly half-off, making it an easy recommendation for Prime Day. This is one of the best TV deals we’ve seen so far at 44% off. It supports various voice assistants, along with Apple’s AirPlay. $500 at Amazon Other Great TV Deals As great as LG’s 8 Series TV is, a 55-inch TV isn’t the right fit for everybody. You might need something a bit larger or smaller, or you might just be trying to reach a lower price point. Whatever the case, there are plenty of other deals to choose from. If you’re looking for a good HD TV for under $100, don’t pass up this deal on a great set from Insignia. It’s the perfect set for a spare room, college dorm, or home office. $90 at Best Buy This 43-inch TV is 36% off and comes with Amazon’s Fire TV software, allowing you to stream from services like Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu. $210 at Amazon Android TV keeps getting better as a UI, and there aren’t many better, more affordable ways to experience it than through a TCL TV. This huge 50-inch 4K UHD set is over $100 off at Best Buy right now. $230 at Best Buy Vizio has a well-earned reputation for making high-quality 4K sets at a fair price, and that’s exactly what you’re getting with this 55-incher. Vizio’s Quantum Color technology is capable of displaying 75% more color than standard 4K HDR TVs. $430 at Best Buy Samsung’s FRAME smart TVs are a site to behold, and it’s virtual unheard of to be able to get one for less than $500. You can get 100% color volume with quantum dot technology, and when you’re not watching TV, slip into art mode for a beutiful, interactive exhibit. Alexa comes baked in too. $478 at Amazon This 65″ 4K TV features a curved screen, wrapping content around you for a more immersive viewing and gaming experience. $698 at Amazon It’s hard to beat this price on a 4K UHD Smart LED TV. You’ll get lost in its Triluminos display, and appreciate game mode with your PS4/PS5. Alexa is baked right in, and you can also control it with the Google Assistant, or through Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit. $699 at Amazon This 65-inch 4K TV from Sony is a beast. It offers an incredible picture, tons of features, and ships with the Android TV interface built right in. $1,098 at Amazon Samsung’s amazing QLED panels shine in this 55-inch 4K UHD TV. It features an anti-glare coating, objective tracking sound, and Alexa built-in. $1,198 at Amazon LG makes some of the most beautiful 4K OLED TV panels around, and this one is a prime example. It features pixel level dimming to maximize colors and contrast, making it perfect for gaming or movie watching. Oh, and Alexa is built-right in. $1,597 at Amazon This massive TV isn’t cheap by any means, but it’s currently $700 off and features Sony’s X1 HDR processor, along with Amazon Alexa support and Android TV built in. Even better, you can save another $30 when you clip a free coupon before checkout. $2,800 at Amazon QLED makes a massive difference in factors like brightness and preventing screen burn-in, and Samsung’s equally massive 75-inch QLED TV is one of the best you can get. $3,298 at Amazon If you really want to go all-out, you can save $1,500 on this insane 8K QLED TV and be future-proofed for years while you wait for media to catch up. $3,998 at Amazon Which TV should you buy on Prime Day?

A huge part of deciding on a smart TV is, well, how huge of a TV you want. The bigger the TV, the more it’ll likely cost you, and the higher the chance you’ll run into space constraint issues with your home setup. You might even need to buy a new entertainment center if you get an especially big TV. Of course, size isn’t the only factor. You’ll also need to consider whether a great 4K TV is really a necessity; after all, how much 4K content do you really consume? That answer may soon change if you plan on picking up one of the upcoming next-gen gaming consoles, both of which put a heavy emphasis on 4K gaming, but it’s a question worth asking yourself either way. It’s also worth noting that streaming services like Netflix are continuing to expand their libraries of 4K content. Speaking of (/best-video-game-consoles), you should think about how many HDMI ports you might — which really means you should think about how many devices you plan on connecting to your TV at once. My general philosophy with HDMI ports tends to be “the more, the merrier,” since having three or four ports allows you to instantly switch between inputs without having to get up and rearrange your wiring, but if you only have one console or just want to use a Chromecast on occasion, this may not be such a big deal to you. Prime Day TV Deals I’m most excited about in 2020