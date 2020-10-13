Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 1.04% By .com

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 1.04%



.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 1.04% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:), which rose 7.47% or 0.21 points to trade at 3.02 at the close. Meanwhile, Virgin Money PLC (ASX:) added 7.47% or 0.12 points to end at 1.66 and NIB Holdings (ASX:) was up 4.01% or 0.17 points to 4.41 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.26% or 0.12 points to trade at 3.56 at the close. Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.90% or 0.045 points to end at 1.505 and G8 Education Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.74% or 0.030 points to 1.065.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 651 to 601 and 367 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.26% to 21.688.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.40% or 7.80 to $1921.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.61% or 0.24 to hit $39.67 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.55% or 0.23 to trade at $41.95 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.32% to 0.7184, while AUD/JPY fell 0.26% to 75.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 93.160.