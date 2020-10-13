Home Entertainment Atlanta Housewife’s ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit To Cynthia’s Wedding: ‘Her Booty Was Out’

Atlanta Housewife’s ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit To Cynthia’s Wedding: ‘Her Booty Was Out’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

One of the castmates of Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta – Shamea Morton – is being accused of wearing an inappropriate dress to the classy and elegant wedding of co-star Cynthia Bailey.

Cynthia and her longtime love Mike were wed in Atlanta on Sunday. And she invited all of the ladies from the Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Shamea Morton came there – wearing a pretty revealing dress. 

