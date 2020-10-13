At least nine shots fired into bikie Shane Bowden’s BMW in Gold Coast execution-style ambush

Bowden, 47, was returning to his Pimpama property just after midnight yesterday when he was shot in the head and chest multiple times.

Outlaw motorcycle gang member Shane Bowden was shot dead, execution style, at his Gold Coast home. (Supplied)

A police manhunt for two people accused of the fatal shooting, one said to be wearing dark clothes at the and the other light-coloured clothes, has continued today.

Authorities are scouring through CCTV and street camera vision, expected to be released in coming days, in the hope of tracking down the two people.

Police have also not ruled out that more people may have been involved in the attack.

Police believe Bowden’s partner and young children did not witness the killing. (Nine)

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate today voiced his concern about the incident.

“We’re shocked and disappointed that the activities of the bikie gangs has again been highlighted on the Gold Coast,” he told reporters.

Bowden is understood to have left his Pimpana unit about 10.30pm on Sunday, stopping in at an unidentified McDonald’s restaurant at some point in the night, and working out at the Empire Gym in Arundel before returning home at 12.10am.

It was then that he was allegedly ambushed in his BMW in his driveway and killed.

Crime scenes were yesterday set up at the unit in Pimpama and also in neighbouring Ormeau, where two burnt-out cars were seized.

A crime scene has been created where this car was left, in Ormeau. ()

Outside the apartment, tempers flared yesterday among some of Bowden’s friends, including one man who lashed out at ‘ cameras with punches.

“He’s a good guy. Why was he ambushed? He’s a good guy,” one man was heard saying.

A police guard stationed outside the property yesterday also stayed at the home overnight.

The bikie spent in jail for the infamous ballroom blitz brawl in Carrara on the Gold Coast in 2006.

Friends of Bowden clashed with cameras at the crime scene. ()

At the he was a patched Finks Bikie member, before defecting to the Mongols, who later kicked him out.

understands Bowden had been trying to repatch with the Finks this year and that he had club paraphernalia inside his home at the of his killing.

His killing has raised concerns of a possible all-out bikie war, however police have played down suggestions it poses a risk to the public by saying they believe the incident was a targeted, personal attack.

Former police officer and professor in Criminology at Bond University, Terry Goldsworthy, investigated Bowden’s involvement in the 2006 brawl and also ruled out suggestions of a full-scale gang war.

Some of the friends described Bowden as a good man and asked why he was ambushed during the night. ()

“There’ll be some sort of repercussions from this,” he said.

“The fact that they’ve been prepared to go into that quite secure area, where the houses are, they’ve known his movements, they’ve known his routine, they’ve waited for him.

“The use of multiple shots is just making sure that the job is completed.”

Mr Goldsworthy also criticised current laws targeting members of outlaw motorcycle gangs.

“We need to relook at our strategy for looking at the bikies up here,” he said.