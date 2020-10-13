Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
As Americans flock to payments apps from PayPal, Square, and Zelle, rates of fraud are also rising according to app reviews, often with little support — People are getting defrauded as they turn to Square’s Cash App and PayPal’s Venmo to do more online banking in the pandemic.
As Americans flock to payments apps from PayPal, Square, and Zelle, rates of fraud are also rising according to app reviews, often with little support (Nathaniel Popper/New York Times)
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times: