As Americans flock to payments apps from PayPal, Square, and Zelle, rates of fraud are also rising according to app reviews, often with little support (Nathaniel Popper/New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:

As Americans flock to payments apps from PayPal, Square, and Zelle, rates of fraud are also rising according to app reviews, often with little support  —  People are getting defrauded as they turn to Square’s Cash App and PayPal’s Venmo to do more online banking in the pandemic.

