Apple’s New MagSafe Charger Offers 15W Charging, Qi Still Limited to 7.5W

Apple today introduced a new MagSafe charging puck that’s designed for the iPhone, with a design that’s similar to the inductive chargers used for the Apple Watch.



The new MagSafe charging pucks are able to charge the new iPhone 12 models faster than Qi-based charging options, offering up to 15W of power. Apple mentioned the 15W charging on stage during the event, and it’s also confirmed on product pages for the new devices.

Qi-based wireless chargers continue to be limited to a maximum of 7.5W of charging power when used with an Apple device, so those who are looking for the fastest “wireless” charging option will want to opt for one of the new MagSafe chargers from Apple.

Apple has designed an Apple Watch-style MagSafe charging puck for iPhones, along with a dual charger that also includes an Apple Watch charger. MagSafe charging specifications are also being made available to third-party companies who will be able to design magnetic chargers for Apple’s new ‌iPhone‌ lineup.

The product page for the new charger suggests that it is compatible with all iPhones dating back to the ‌iPhone‌ 8, which is all models that support wireless charging, but the description suggests faster wireless charging is limited to the new models.

Apple’s MagSafe charger for ‌iPhone‌ will be available for $39, with pricing on the combo Apple Watch version unknown as of now.