Apple reveals new ProRaw photo file type for iPhone

One of the coolest announcements that Apple made today at its iPhone 12 event was a new photo file type called Apple ProRaw.
This new filetype combines Apple’s excellent computational photography that iPhone is known for with the flexibility of a RAW file. This means iPhone users are going to be able to control their photo edits with more precision.
If you’re unfamiliar with RAW photos, it’s a large file type that keeps all of the image data that your camera captures, which makes editing after you shoot easier. For instance, when you try to edit a JPG file, you are often applying filters and edits to the full image at once. With RAW, you are given more control to edit specific colours, shadows and other smaller sections of each photo.
When Android phones and high-end cameras shoot RAW photos, the photographer needs to spend time composing the perfect shot before they shoot because the image sensor will capture exactly what it’s looking at with no behind the scenes editing. Meaning users almost always need to edit their photos after to get the most out of them.
Apple’s new format applies the company’s behind the scenes editing to its RAW shots. This means that your RAW shots should look almost perfect before you edit them, but you still have the control to edit them with a powerful editor.
Overall, this isn’t something I expect all users to jump on, but for people who love to take photos on the iPhone, this puts Apple’s phone above the competition.
More to come…