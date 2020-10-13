Apple Online Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 12 Apple Event

Apple’s online store is down in anticipation of its “Hi, Speed” event later on Tuesday, suggesting at least some products may be available to pre-order or order immediately after the event.



The placeholder for the U.S. online store says “We’re making updates to the Apple store. Check back soon.”

Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event will be a virtual media event, where the company is expected to take the wraps off its flagship iPhone 12 lineup, a smaller, more affordable HomePod, and potentially other products.

We’ve heard conflicting rumors about when Apple’s new iPhone models will be available to order, but Apple is expected to stagger the launches this year, and we’re not expecting ‌iPhone‌ pre-orders to open immediately.

Chinese leaker Kang, who has provided accurate information in the past, claims pre-orders for the 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro models could begin this coming Friday, October 16, with the first ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ shipments and an official launch on Friday, October 23.

Preorders for the “‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ mini” meanwhile are said to commence on Friday, November 6, with the device launching on Friday, November 13 – the same day that pre-orders for the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro Max will allegedly commence. Apple’s largest ever handset would then launch one week later on Friday, November 20.

With other rumored products also said to be in the wings, including a “HomePod mini,” Apple could well be setting up its store to accept pre-orders. On the other hand, it may simply be adding promotional pages in advance of later product pre-order dates.

Either way, we'll know for sure soon. Apple's media event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and you can tune in on Apple's event page, on Apple's YouTube channel, or through the TV app on Apple's various platforms.