Apple Introduces the New iPhone 12: Everything You Need to Know

iPhone 12 Pro

Price: Starting at $999 ($29.12 a month or $699 with trade-in)

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

Colors: Graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue

Camera: Need to take the photos in your feed to the next level? Maybe take a look at these pro models. The devices feature the “pro camera system,” which includes an Ultra Wide camera for expansion, a Telephoto camera for even longer focal length and a Wide camera with a ƒ/1.6 aperture to take photos and videos in bright and low-light places.

They also feature Apple’s ProRaw so users can edit everything right on their phones. Of course, they have the Night Mode, DeepFusion and Dolby Vision seen in the other iPhone 12 models.

Availability: Shoppers in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the U.K., the U.S. and more than 30 other countries and regions can pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro starting at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, Oct. 16, with availability beginning Friday, Oct. 23. iPhone 12 Pro will also be available in India, South Korea and more than a dozen other countries starting Friday, Oct. 30.

Other Notable Features: These phones have the same bells and whistles featured in the other iPhone 12 models. They have the A14 Bionic chip; they have the Ceramic Shield; they have the Super Retina XDR display; and they have MagSafe. They also have a few more surprises.

Take the LiDAR Scanner, for instance. According to Apple, this measures light distance and pixel depth information, allowing it to deliver “faster, more realistic AR experiences” and improve autofocus by six times in low-light scenes. But the main allures with the iPhone 12 Pro models are the camera capabilities.