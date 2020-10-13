Apple announces iPhone 12 with 6.1-inch OLED display and 460 pixels-per-inch, A14, thinner and lighter design, 5G, improved durability, and five colors options (Chris Welch/The Verge)

Chris Welch / The Verge:
Apple announces iPhone 12 with 6.1-inch OLED display and 460 pixels-per-inch, A14, thinner and lighter design, 5G, improved durability, and five colors options — The right iPhone for most people gets a new design, OLED screen, and 5G,nbsp; — It might be happening a bit later than usual, but Apple has just announced the iPhone 12.
